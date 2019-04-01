A Superior Township man who had been missing apparently died by suicide, said authorities.

Marcus Esper, 56, was last seen a week ago driving to his job at an Ypsilanti storage facility, said law enforcement officials.

The mystery ended Saturday when Esper's body was discovered near a church in Belleville, said the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Esper apparently killed himself, said the Sheriff's Office. How he did so wasn't described by authorities.

Esper's car was discovered Wednesday near the Church of God on Hull Road in Belleville, said the Sheriff's Office.

Esper's sister, Johnna Esper of Milford, confirmed the grim news in a post on Facebook.

She thanked everyone for their love and support, saying that even strangers offered to help the family.

"We are a family in mourning of a dearly loved one," she wrote. "Please pray for the soul of our brother."

