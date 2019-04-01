Buy Photo Detroit Metro Airport was among airports Monday morning reporting some delayed flights. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are experiencing system-wide outages Monday leading to customers across cities in the U.S. complaining about flight disruptions.

As of early Monday, Detroit Metropolitan Airport was experiencing delays in 10 percent of its arriving flights, 63 in total, and seven percent, 45 in total, of its departing flights, according to the website FlightAware, a flight data tracking company. The website for Detroit's main airport allows the public to check the status of specific flights.

Southwest had 474 delays as of 7:42 a.m. in New York, according to FlightAware. United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta had three dozen or less.

United Airlines said the outage was impacting its ability to release paperwork.

Alaska Airlines in a tweet said it is working with the vendor to get the system back up.

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning.

Delta said it didn’t have a specific time frame for when the system issues will resolve.

