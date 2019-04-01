A woman died Sunday night in Grand Rapids, minutes after a caller to 911 reported that she was "covered in blood, banging on a door," and police have arrested her boyfriend, Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The 911 call came in about 8 p.m. Sunday, when a resident on the 800 block of Hancock told police that an injured woman had banged on the door before leaving in a vehicle. Police say the woman suffered "an apparent gunshot wound."

A short time later, the victim and her boyfriend arrived at a hospital, where the woman died a short time later. Her autopsy is expected to be complete Monday.

Police arrested her boyfriend, and took the vehicle he drove as evidence. He is lodged at Kent County Correctional Facility, pending charges.

The victim's identity is being withheld, pending family notifications.

Grand Rapids Police did not immediately return a call for comment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/01/woman-covered-blood-dies-boyfriend-arrested-grand-rapids/3329668002/