Buy Photo A Bloomfield Hills man is being accused by federal authorities of defrauding the government for work done on Veterans Administration medical centers in Detroit, Cleveland and Ann Arbor. (Photo: Ricardo Thomas, The Detroit News)

A Bloomfield Hills man is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Ohio on charges related to a scheme federal officials say defrauded the government of nearly $12 million in construction contracts.

Between 2007 and 2015, William Kozerski and others illegally acquired six contracts under the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business program for work on VA medical centers in Cleveland, Detroit and Ann Arbor, according to court documents filed last month.

The effort sets aside certain contracts for small businesses that were majority owned and controlled by service-disabled veterans. Participants must meet several requirements, including having a service-related disability determined by the government and owning more than 51 percent of their business seeking contracts.

Kozerski presented a state-based company, CA Services, as qualifying for the program although no one there was a service-disabled veteran and someone he identified as its owner and primary manager “did not actually have a role in the operations,” investigators allege.

In more than one instance, court records show, that person did not sign necessary paperwork officials received for the projects and had no knowledge or involvement in the contracts.

“As a result of Defendant and his co-conspirators’ misrepresentations and false and fraudulent statements, the federal government paid CA Services a total of $11,891,243.45 for the six … programs,” authorities wrote.

Kozerski, 62, is charged with one count of wire fraud.

A public defender listed in court records as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

mhicks@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/02/michigan-man-defrauded-government-12-m-contracts/3338792002/