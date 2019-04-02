Woman, 72, killed crossing road in Washtenaw County
A 72-year-old Pittsfield Township woman died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle as she crossed a main road in a non-crosswalk area, police said.
Pittsfield Township police say the crash took place about 8:35 p.m., on Carpenter, south of Center Valley Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver, a 19-year-old Dexter man, was not hurt.
Pittsfield police ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident share what they know by calling investigators at 734-822-4911.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/02/woman-72-killed-crossing-road-washtenaw-county/3339840002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.