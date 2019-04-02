A 72-year-old Pittsfield Township woman died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle as she crossed a main road in a non-crosswalk area, police said.

Pittsfield Township police say the crash took place about 8:35 p.m., on Carpenter, south of Center Valley Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver, a 19-year-old Dexter man, was not hurt.

Pittsfield police ask that anyone with knowledge of the incident share what they know by calling investigators at 734-822-4911.

