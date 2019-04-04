Lawton – Authorities have identified a man found dead inside a vehicle submerged under water in a south western Michigan lake.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man as 59-year-old John Salvatore Catalino of Lawton.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott says deputies responded to Clear Lake on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a fully submerged vehicle approximately 20 yards from the shore. He says members of the Lawton Fire Department were able to extract Catalino, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

WWMT-TV reports the vehicle was later removed with assistance from the Van Buren County Dive Team.

A witness who called 911 reported seeing the vehicle moving in backward into the water and watching it sink.

