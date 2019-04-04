Charlotte – Authorities say three people have been charged in the 2002 slaying of a mid-Michigan man whose remains were dumped in west Michigan and weren’t identified until 2015.

Eaton County prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Caraballo was killed in Charlotte, where he lived, and his burned remains were discovered in May 2002 in Ottawa County.

The Lansing State Journal reports 40-year-old Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids and 58-year-old Beverly McCallum and 38-year-old Dineane Ducharme, both of Pasadena, Texas, are charged with homicide, conspiracy and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

McMillan is jailed on $1 million bond. The Associated Press left a message Thursday with his lawyer John Deming.

Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Neil O’Brien says Ducharme was being extradited to Michigan and he didn’t release information about McCallum’s whereabouts.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/04/three-charged-slaying/39297997/