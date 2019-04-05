Dave Noble (Photo: ACLU of Michigan)

Dave Noble, a fighter for justice for nearly two decades, has been named the new executive director of the ACLU of Michigan, effective April 8.

Noble has experience with building grassroots movements, recruiting, fundraising and mentoring as well as handling budgets and staff, Dan Varner, President of the ACLU of Michigan board said.

"His many years strategically shaping issue campaigns, as well as his devotion to civil rights, is exactly the guidance needed to ensure the continued success of the ACLU of Michigan, as it grows its grassroots and campaign prowess," said Varner.

Most recently, Noble, who grew up in Rhode Island, has been consulting with national progressive groups on strategic planning, coalition building, communications, electoral engagement and leadership development.

He joined the National LGBTQ Task Force in 2005, where he oversaw a team of legislative lawyers advocating for better state laws for that community. He also led outreach to faith communities and advised several state-wide ballot initiatives.

Noble also fought for the rights of transgender people when he co-created and co-led a coalition of over 350 local, state and national organizations demanding the inclusion of protections for them in federal non-discrimination legislation. Later, he joined the Obama campaign and led the national effort to deliver the LGBTQ vote. His work in that area led him to Michigan where he served as Deputy General Election Director.

In a statement on the ACLU Michigan website, Noble said, “It’s an honor to be chosen to lead the talented, passionate, and successful team at the ACLU of Michigan. The ACLU of Michigan makes sure the promises America makes in its Constitution are guaranteed for everyone.

"Across the country, the Michigan team is known for its work fighting the Muslim ban, expanding voting rights, helping the people of Flint, tackling criminal justice reform, and standing up for LGBTQ people, among so many other important fights.

I’m ready to hit the ground running and help the team, along with our coalition partners, as we continue fighting in the courts and Lansing, and engaging Michiganders across the state in a grassroots movement to protect all of our civil liberties.”

Noble also served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to President Barack Obama and Deputy Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, recruiting, selecting and interviewing leaders for presidential appointments.

Noble also was Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Liaison for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from 2009 to 2012, supporting the Chief of Staff in all aspects of managing the agency.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/05/aclu-michigan-appoints-new-executive-director-dave-noble/3378653002/