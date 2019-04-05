Gibbs’ attorney, John Grace, told the court his client had suffered from mental health issues and in the past had received treatment.
Authorities say Gibbs was babysitting last August in Grand Rapids and didn’t respond when the child’s mother tried to contact her. The mother called police and an Amber Alert was issued the next morning. Gibbs was tracked to Benton Harbor, where she was taken into custody and the child was found safe.
