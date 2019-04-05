David Clark Jr. lays unconscious at the hospital after the incident. (Photo: GoFundMe)

The family of a Michigan construction worker is asking for prayers as he clings to life after a highway incident this week.

Daniel Clark Jr. was run over by a highway work truck while he worked on the freeway's electrical service.

The incident occurred Wednesday in a closed-off construction zone on Long Lake Road near Interstate 75 in Troy, MDOT spokesman Rob Morosi said.

"They were working to move some power lines in advance of this weekend's bridge demolition," he said.

The service truck was backing up and did not see Clark behind the truck, family members wrote on a GoFundMe plea. They wrote he was knocked down and pinned under the truck.

" He was rushed to the hospital with broken ribs, a broken pelvis and internal bleeding," his father, Daniel Clark Sr., wrote on GoFundMe.

Clark was rushed into surgery after his lungs collapsed and he was put on life support.

He is in the intensive care unit and has been unconscious since the incident, the family said.

"Daniel is a single parent and is raising his two daughters and his son by himself," Clark wrote. "He has been laid off all winter long and this was his first week back to work. This is a life-changing event for Daniel, the doctors have told us he will not be able to walk for at least three months, and if and when he does he will need a cane and could possibly limp due to the damage to his body."

Clark is expected to go into surgery to mend another lung bleed. His father and ex-wife Julia Bouldin, who shares a son with Clark, are asking for prayers and donations for medical bills.

"He also has two girls that are 14 and 17, their mother died 6 years ago and Dan is the main caregiver...," she wrote on Facebook. "If you can’t donate please just share and pray pray pray!"

The GoFundMe page has caught the attention of hundreds. More than $13,000 was raised in a single day.

Morosi said worker safety is a big issue heading into construction season.

"Workers' safety really goes both ways," Morosi said. "Not just on drivers being aware while they're passing a work zone, but on the contracting side, too."

Morosi said the incident is rare and unfortunate.

"It's not often that two workers from the same company are involved in an incident, but any type of incident is something that we're always going to look at to prevent in the future," he said.

