Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) has scored in double figures in each of the Spartans' four NCAA Tournament games. Fans can watch MSU battle Texas Tech on the big screen at Munn Ice Arena, school officials said Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the game, which starts at about 8:49 p.m. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, Associated Press)

Don't have hundreds of dollars for a ticket to the hottest college basketball game?

Fan still can cheer on Michigan State University's Final Four men's basketball semifinal game in Minneapolis this weekend at a watch party Saturday night on Spartan territory in East Lansing.

Fans can watch MSU battle Texas Tech on the big screen at Munn Ice Arena, school officials said Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the game starts at about 8:49 p.m.

Attendees are asked to enter through the east or west entrances; north and south entrances will be closed.

No bags will be allowed in the arena. Parking is available in Lot 62 West and Ramps 5 and 7.

Admission is free.

"Organizers ask attendees to arrive early to get through security before tip-off," school officials said in a statement. "The building will close one hour after the game ends."

Anticipation for the match-up has reached a fever pitch since Michigan State beat top-seeded Duke on Sunday in the East Region final of the NCAA Tournament.

The win is bringing the team to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

It is the eighth Final Four for coach Tom Izzo and the 10th for the program.

A victory would place the Spartans in the national championship game on Monday evening to face either Virginia or Auburn, which play earlier Saturday at 6:09 p.m.



Excitement drove up demand for the 600 student tickets available.

Tickets for the games Saturday have climbed above $300 on StubHub and VividSeats, while plane tickets from Detroit to Minneapolis have topped $600 on Google Flights.

