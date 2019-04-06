Fans cheer Spartans ahead of Final Four battle
Spartan or not, everyone in Michigan is bleeding green ahead of Saturday's game.
Michigan State University will play Texas Tech at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota — the site of the 2019 NCAA Final Four.
The game starts at 8:50 p.m. and fans who are cheering from home have joined the pep rally on social media using hashtags #FinalFour, #GoGreen, #Spartans, #SpartanNation.
MSU held an open practice Friday where Coach Tom Izzo helped in a Spartan couple's gender reveal.
If you're still looking for a big screen to watch the game, Emagine theaters in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills, Macomb and Palladium are hosting Final Four watch parties. The events are free to attend and seats are first come, first serve.
They're sharing some love from home.
Dianne Byrum, Chair of MSU's Board of Trustees, posted photos of her road trip.
And around the country.
MSU issued a notice to students on campus warning against any destructive gatherings and igniting fires with any outcome of the game. Anyone within 300 feet of an open fire that is not actively leaving the area will face a misdemeanor charge punishable up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine, police said.
- Do not attend large gatherings that block the street or sidewalks.
- Do not start, stoke, or fuel any type of fires.
- Do not be a bystander. If someone you know is about to do something dumb, stop them.
- Cooperate with police.
