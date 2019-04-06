Buy Photo Go White! Go Green! Fans yell out at the Michigan State Spartans open practice. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Spartan or not, everyone in Michigan is bleeding green ahead of Saturday's game.

Michigan State University will play Texas Tech at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota — the site of the 2019 NCAA Final Four.

The game starts at 8:50 p.m. and fans who are cheering from home have joined the pep rally on social media using hashtags #FinalFour, #GoGreen, #Spartans, #SpartanNation.

MSU held an open practice Friday where Coach Tom Izzo helped in a Spartan couple's gender reveal.

If you're still looking for a big screen to watch the game, Emagine theaters in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills, Macomb and Palladium are hosting Final Four watch parties. The events are free to attend and seats are first come, first serve.

They're sharing some love from home.

Look what I got from my team for my team! Thank you Lexi and MSU Bakers for the cookies! #GoGreenpic.twitter.com/CRdc9de9K9 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 5, 2019

Hey @ValentiPodcast, sorry we missed you today.

Heard you were disappointed that there's no Sparty pizza in Detroit. With MSU in the Final Four, we decided to wish the Spartans luck the only way we know how.

Hope @MikeSullivan, @hatchet971 & @RobertoBoschian enjoyed it! #GoGreenpic.twitter.com/GZvbAnvYJN — Buddy's Pizza (@buddyspizza) April 5, 2019

From one part of the Spartan family to another, good luck! @MSU_Basketballpic.twitter.com/XKfOMK3L3g — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 5, 2019

Dianne Byrum, Chair of MSU's Board of Trustees, posted photos of her road trip.

Road trip to the Final Four. Go Green! #finalfourpic.twitter.com/uTkzc1Caty — Dianne Byrum (@DianneByrum) April 6, 2019

The General Assembly passed for the first time in one session its 100th bill, it sends good vibes to the @MSU_Basketball Team in their @FinalFour game! It recognizes the accomplishments of @cassiuswinston and the #SpartanDawgs 💚 #GoGreen (read bill for a laugh) pic.twitter.com/aWqgOKdMcS — Katherine Rifiotis (@ASMSU_Pres) April 6, 2019

We are supporting our co-workers, family and all Michiganders who love the #Spartans with our support of @MSU_Basketball in the #FinalFour It's okay to root for people you care about to be happy. #GoBlue#PureMichigan#WeStillHateOhioState — bank of ann arbor (@bankofannarbor) April 4, 2019

And around the country.

MSU issued a notice to students on campus warning against any destructive gatherings and igniting fires with any outcome of the game. Anyone within 300 feet of an open fire that is not actively leaving the area will face a misdemeanor charge punishable up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine, police said.

Do not attend large gatherings that block the street or sidewalks.

Do not start, stoke, or fuel any type of fires.

Do not be a bystander. If someone you know is about to do something dumb, stop them.

Cooperate with police.

Wishing @MSU_Basketball all the best tonight. @michiganstateu changed my life (class of ‘90, ‘93 and ‘01). I learned to play the bass there, and I even remember some stuff. Victory for MSU! #GoGreen#SpartanNation#SpartansWillpic.twitter.com/sUnvvk1Deu — Steve Robinson (@OCCPresident) April 6, 2019

Good morning to everyone except the Texas Tech men's basketball team. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 6, 2019

In our Spartan gear, wishing we were flying to Minneapolis, but instead flying back to California! #gogreenpic.twitter.com/fMuuvQmh0T — Jennifer (@calispartan7) April 6, 2019

We had to send our guys off in style as the head to Minneapolis to represent us in the Final Four. #GoGreenpic.twitter.com/SZT0Prjdge — Butler B. (@Butler_Benton) April 3, 2019

