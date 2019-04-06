Man, 79, dies after car drives into St. Clair river
Marysville — A 79-year-old Marysville man died after the car he was in drove into the St. Clair River, police said.
The man, who has not been identified, was recovered by St. Clair County Sheriff's Office rescue divers, said Marysville Police Chief Tom Konik. Paramedics and fire officials tried to resuscitate the man.
He later died at Lake Huron Medical Center. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/06/man-79-dies-after-car-drives-into-st-clair-river/3391124002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.