Marysville — A 79-year-old Marysville man died after the car he was in drove into the St. Clair River, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was recovered by St. Clair County Sheriff's Office rescue divers, said Marysville Police Chief Tom Konik. Paramedics and fire officials tried to resuscitate the man.

He later died at Lake Huron Medical Center. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

