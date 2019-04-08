Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont and self-avowed democratic socialist, is set to hold a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren on April 13. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana / AP)

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is returning to Michigan for a Saturday campaign rally, hoping to rekindle the enthusiasm that carried him to a primary win here in 2016.

The U.S. senator from Vermont and self-avowed democratic socialist is set to hold a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren on April 13, according to details on his official campaign website.

Sanders barnstormed Michigan three years ago en route to his surprise primary win over eventual Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who went on to lose the state and Electoral College to Republican President Donald Trump.

The 77-year-old elected official also campaigned in Michigan last year for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and one of her primary challengers, former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed.

Saturday’s visit will be Sanders' first to the state since launching his 2020 presidential campaign last month. But he has kept his eye on Michigan and highlighted the pay of the executive of state's dominant health insurer to renew his calls for a Medicare for All single-payer health care program and is expected to re-introduce legislation this week.

Sanders also tweeted about Flint on Sunday, calling it "absurd that we have to say this in America in 2019: When you turn on the tap in your home, whether it's in Vermont or Iowa or Flint, Michigan, you have a right to expect that the water coming out is clean."

Trump held a massive-re-election rally in Grand Rapids late last month, making it clear he plans to prioritize Michigan again after capping his campaign here three years ago.

Four Democratic presidential candidates have already made campaign stops in Michigan, which is expected to be a key battleground in 2020, and others are expected later this year. Sanders beat Clinton by less than two percentage points here in 2016, and Trump beat her by 10,704 votes or two-tenths of one percentage point in the general election.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York both held events in Metro Detroit last month.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California is set to headline an NAACP dinner in Detroit on May 5, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is expected at a Michigan Democratic Party women’s caucus luncheon in Detroit on May 18.

