Parking tickets rise at EMU under private operator
Ypsilanti — A review has found that parking tickets at Eastern Michigan University have increased at the school since a private company took over enforcement, according to a news organization.
MLive.com reports citations issued were up 31.5% overall, from 5,405 issued in fall 2017 to 7,112 in fall 2018. The news organization obtained figures through a Freedom of Information Act request and from LAZ Parking that also show fines collected were higher than the same period a year earlier.
LAZ spokeswoman Mary Brennan Coursey said an increase in citations for parking in a restricted zone were the result of a license plate recognition system installed in an effort to make parking enforcement more efficient.
The school got an up-front capital payment of $55 million when it signed a 35-year agreement to monetize its on-campus parking system.
