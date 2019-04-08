More than 2,000 people had been vaccinated as of April 1, according to the Oakland County Health Division. (Photo: Vernon Bryant / AP)

A measles outbreak in southeast Michigan has grown to 41 after state health officials confirmed two new cases Monday.

The new cases were found in Oakland and Washtenaw counties, bringing the number of outbreaks in Oakland County to 39, one in Wayne County and one case in Washtenaw County. Infected individuals range in age from 8 months to 63 years, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

The outbreak is the largest in nearly three decades, health officials said.

The state health department said it was working with both counties' health divisions to identify possible locations of the newest exposures. Previous cases in Oakland County can be found at Oakgov.com/health. More than 2,000 people had been vaccinated as of April 1, according to the Oakland County Health Division.

The state health department urges Michigan residents to contact their health care provider or local health department for vaccination information if they have not been vaccinated. A list of health departments can be found at Malph.org/resources/directory.https://www.malph.org/resources/directory.

State and county health officials said the outbreak began March 13, when measles was confirmed in a traveler from Israel who stopped in New York before heading to Michigan. Michigan's measles outbreak coincides with others reported across the country, including New York, California, Illinois, Texas and Washington, health officials said.

Measles is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. Symptoms include high fever (which may spike to more than 104 degrees); cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth two to three days after symptoms start; and a red, raised, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs within three to five days.

Severe and potentially deadly complications include pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

