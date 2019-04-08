Fishermen brave rainy weather late last week as they work the waters of Lake Michigan in St. Joseph. Michigan weather this week is expected to include a bit of everything: warm temps, sun, rain and, maybe, snow. (Photo: DON CAMPBELL, AP)

Enjoy the balmy weather while it lasts.

Temperatures are expected to reach a summery 73 degrees Monday — but don't get used to it, as a cold front is expected to sweep into Metro Detroit on Tuesday, culminating in snow flurries on Thursday.

Temperatures were in the high 50s for the morning rush hour and were expected to rise to higher-than-normal levels by midday, said Alex Manion, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"(Monday), we're going to be a little above average, with highs in the mid-70s," Manion said. "We'll also see the clouds start to clear out by afternoon, so we'll get a good amount of sunshine today."

The forecast goes downhill from there. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 46 Monday night.

"A cold front will come through that'll start dropping the temperatures down," Manion said. "We'll have a high in the upper 50s for Tuesday, and by Tuesday night we'll see a low of 35."

Wednesday's high temperature will hit only 47 degrees, Manion said — and then, that night, or possibly on Thursday, snow flurries are expected.

"There's a chance for a wintry mix or even some snow," Manion said. "In terms of accumulation in the Metro (Detroit) area, you're not going to see any. But it does look like there'll be some snow."

The flurries will be a minor annoyance compared to the 24 inches that fell on April 6, 1886, a Metro Detroit record. The average April temperature is 49, according to the National Weather Service. The highest recorded Metro Detroit temperature in April was 89 in on April 13, 1977; the lowest was 8 on April 18, 1875.



