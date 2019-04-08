Ann Arbor Police patch (Photo: Ann Arbor Police)

Ann Arbor — A man was hospitalized Monday after being stabbed multiple times, police said.

Details of the crime were sketchy Monday afternoon, Ann Arbor police Sgt. Dennis Degrand said.

"We had a stabbing, and we're still investigating," Degrand said. "There's one victim with multiple stab wounds."

The victim was rushed to University Hospital's emergency room, Degrand said. His condition was not immediately known.

