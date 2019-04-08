Paducah, Ky. – Authorities say a Michigan youth basketball coach accused of punching a Kentucky referee, knocking him unconscious, has been charged with assault.

News outlets cite a statement from the McCracken County sheriff’s office in Kentucky that says 40-year-old Keyon Menifield of Flint, Michigan, had a disagreement Saturday with the referee, 61-year-old Kenny Culp of Paducah. The statement says Culp turned to walk away when Menifield struck him.

Culp was taken to a hospital for treatment, and deputies charged Menifield with assault of a sports official. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Culp’s niece, KaSondra Barnett, said on Sunday that he was being treated for a broken collarbone, a crack in his sinus cavity, and a concussion.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the investigation is ongoing.

