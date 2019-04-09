Emily Walden, left, Ashley Grissom, Lindse Theaker, Jenna Haworth, Riley Milbourne and Danielle Malone all work in Sparrow’s neurology unit and are simultaneously pregnant in Lansing. Six out of the 18 day-shift nurses at Sparrow Hospital are pregnant. (Photo: Haley Hansen / AP)

Lansing — There’s been an uptick in baby talk at the neurology unit at Sparrow Hospital.

Six out of the 18 day-shift nurses are pregnant.

Emily Walden is 39 weeks pregnant; Ashley Grissom is 37 weeks; Lindse Theaker 36 weeks; Jenna Haworth 16 weeks; Riley Milbourne 20 weeks; and Danielle Malone is at 19 weeks.

Theaker and Grissom have the same due date. And the nurses in the unit said there’s likely to be more pregnancy announcements in the near future.

“This was not nice to do to our manager,” Grissom said with a laugh.

For some of the nurses, their coworkers knew of their pregnancies before their own family members. The group works with stroke and brain surgery patients and work 12-hour shifts.

Apart from growing bellies, the women are easy to spot. They all wear black T-shirts (they stretch better than scrub tops) and Sparrow green scrub pants.

The women said they’ve relied on each other for advice on planning their maternity leave and finding daycare and doctors.

“It’s nice to have someone to go to,” Theaker said. “I know how scared I was at 15 weeks pregnant, not knowing a thing.”

