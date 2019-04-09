A west Michigan company is recalling about 43,292 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday.

The ground beef loaf products from JBS Plainwell Inc. were produced on March 20 and feature establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the label's bottom, department officials said in a statement.



The items were shipped to retail locations in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to the release. The USDA was notified on Friday.



"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the department said. However, consumers who bought the products or have them on hand are asked to discard or return them.



Anyone with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the Food Safety and Inspection Service virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) can be reached from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



