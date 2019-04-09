Michigan State University's Title IX investigation of a 2014 complaint by Anna Thomashaw against Dr. Larry Nassar was headed by Kristine Moore, above. (Photo: MSU)

One of the first written communications regarding a 2014 sexual assault complaint against Larry Nassar was sent to a Michigan State University administrator’s private email address instead of a university email address subject to public records requests.

Title IX investigator Kristine Moore sent the May 2014 email to the personal Gmail account of her boss Paulette Granberry Russell to apprise her of student Amanda Thomashow’s complaint against Nassar, according to Tuesday testimony in the preliminary exam of former MSU President Lou Anna Simon. The cheerleader alleged the sports medicine doctor had massaged her breast and labia.

The email was sent while there was a “heightened kind of alert” on campus as the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights investigated and visited the university to explore MSU’s handling of sexual assault complaints, according to an interview that Granberry Russell gave to police in 2018 that she read Tuesday in court from a transcript.

The federal scrutiny, the mishandled investigation of Thomashow’s complaint and Nassar’s return to medical duties before the conclusion of the investigation formed a string of vulnerabilities that Simon had reason to cover up, prosecutors have alleged during court proceedings on allegations that she lied to police.

Prosecutors argue that Granberry Russell informed Simon in a 2014 meeting that Nassar was the subject of a sexual assault complaint. Yet years later, in a May 2018 interview with Michigan State Police, Simon denied knowing Nassar was the subject of the complaint, police said.

Prosecutors said Simon lied in the 2018 interview to take shelter from the cloud of civil and criminal liability created by MSU’s mishandling of the 2014 investigation. Simon's defense team has rejected the claim and argued that the whole line of questioning is speculative and wrong.

Russell testified Tuesday that she described the environment on campus in 2014 to police as one in which there was a “heightened kind of alert” because of the federal investigation. The university faced several federal sanctions, including the removal of federal funds, Russell said.

It was in that environment that Thomashow’s complaint against Nassar surfaced.

Russell said she used her personal email at times so she could access it more easily from her cell phone and personal electronics. Moore's initial summary of Thomashow's complaint was sent to that Gmail account, but Russell switched to her university email to convey the issue to Simon, where she noted: “We have an incident involving a sports medicine doctor.”

Simon told The Detroit News in January 2016 that she was informed that an unnamed sports medicine doctor was under investigation.

“I told people to play it straight up, and I did not receive a copy of the report," she said in 2016. "That’s the truth.”

Russell, who has testified for roughly three hours, is expected to resume her testimony Tuesday afternoon.

