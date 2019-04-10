Ann Arbor police have arrested two in the stabbing Monday of a 15-year-old boy in a downtown parking structure, and say the male suspects are "known to the victim."

The stabbing took place just after 2 p.m. in the underground parking structure on the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue, just north of East Liberty.

Police found the victim with "multiple stab wounds to the leg and back," and applied a tourniquet to him. Medics took him to the University of Michigan Hospital, and he remains hospitalized as of Wednesday.

One suspect is 16, the other is 17.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/10/ann-arbor-boy-15-stabbed-2-arrested/3424911002/