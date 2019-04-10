Beagles formerly held at a west Michigan laboratory have been freed from alleged pesticide testing and have arrived at the Michigan Humane Society Tuesday, the shelter said.

The three dozen beagles have arrived at the Michigan Humane Society. (Photo: Facebook)

"We are happy to announce that the beagles from the study are now in our care," the humane society posted on Facebook. "The process of evaluating each one of them to determine the optimal placement option will likely take several weeks."

In March, the humane society released findings of an undercover investigation conducted last year at Charles River Laboratories' Mattawan location. The group claims the facility was contracted to use 36 beagles in a one-year pesticide test for a new fungicide developed through Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont.

The group alleges the beagles were being fed fungicides during the testing and claimed the dogs who survived the tests were scheduled to be euthanized in July.

The humane society said the dogs were transported to its facilities for evaluation and care. The society will then explore placement options, they said.

"A timeframe for when these beagles will be available for adoption and details regarding adoption applications will be announced via our social channels," they said. "Our focus right now is on working toward positive re-homing opportunities for each of the animals."

In a statement about the humane society report, Corteva did not directly address the force-feeding claims but said, "We agree that there are better ways to attain the data needed for this study," citing working with the humane society on pushing for changes in the Brazilian testing requirements. "While we have received an encouraging letter from ANVISA, that letter is not definitive. Once the industry receives confirmation that this test is no longer required, we will cease testing immediately and make every effort to rehome the animals."

Corteva also said it would “continue to ensure that where regulations require the use of animals, all applicable welfare guidelines, laws, regulations and licensing requirements are met.”

