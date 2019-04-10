Medical marijuana businesses that operate without a license would be banned from getting a license for one year under the proposal. (Photo: Carlos Osorio / AP, file)

Lansing -- Medical marijuana businesses that operate without a license would be banned from getting an operating license for one year under a proposed law that gained unanimous support from the House Government Operations Committee on Wednesday.

The bill, proposed by Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, would amend the Legislature’s 2016 medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act to crack down on medical pot business scofflaws.

Under the legislation, temporarily operating medical marijuana facilities in the licensing process and other illegally operating facilities would need to be licensed by June 1 or risk a one-year delay to their licensing process.

An amendment introduced Wednesday would require the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to make a best effort to resolve pending appeals on license denials by the June 1 deadline.

The department submitted a card opposing the bill, but could not comment on the reasoning because of ongoing litigation.

The bill comes a week after an appellate judge stopped the department from enforcing a March 31 deadline for temporarily operating facilities to either get licensed or risk licensing sanctions later on. The deadline would have impacted roughly 50 businesses that had been temporarily operating while going through the long and exhaustive licensing process.

