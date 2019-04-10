Ice pushing from Lake Houghton in Michigan is damaging homes. (Photo: Courtesy of Norma King)

High winds Monday deposited huge chunks of ice along the shores of Houghton Lake in Denton Township in mid-Michigan, creating an icy barrier that is damaging homes along the water.

Kevin Korbinski, owner of Korbinski's Marine shop, said residents surrounding the lake didn't expect the ice to reach their homes.

"Two nights ago we had a windstorm and knew something was going to happen," said Korbinski, who has owned the shop in Prudenville for 30 years. "We could see the ice piling up in the lake and crystallizing, but didn't think it would be taller than us."

Ice piled up on the shore of Houghton Lake in Michigan. (Photo: Facebook)

On Tuesday morning, Korbinski saw the ice piling onto the shore in piles between 20 and 30 feet high. He climbed hills to take pictures of the damage and visited homes nearby to check on residents.

"We had something like this two years ago, but it was thicker ice that damaged, wrecking boat lifts and docks, but this time it went right through a house," Korbinski said. "When we got there, the homeowner was there digging the ice out of his house."

The lake previously had about 3 feet of ice and Korbinski said people were fishing on it last week before the town was hit with rain and wind this week.

A storm lifting up into the Great Lakes will generate an extended period of mixed wintry precipitation over northern Michigan through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing rain and the chance for significant icing is possible "over the Tip-of-the-Mitt and Upper Michigan Thursday and Thursday evening."

A winter storm watch remains in effect through Thursday night, when snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

