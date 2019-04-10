Michigan State University (MSU) Spartans transparent PNG Logo for Storylinks packages (Photo: Detroit News)

A Michigan State student who is suing the university in federal court for allegedly violating her rights under Title IX told the New York Times she was raped by three basketball players four years ago, and that school officials discouraged her from reporting the assault.

Bailey Kowalski, 22, who claims the athletes sexually assaulted her in April 2015, sued MSU last year in U.S. District Court in Lansing, as a "Jane Doe" and went public in an interview with the Times published Wednesday.

The lawsuit claims the assault occurred while Kowalski, then 18, was in her first year at MSU, pursuing her dream of becoming a sports journalist.

On the morning of April 12, 2015, most of the MSU basketball team arrived at Harper's Bar after the team had returned to East Lansing earlier in the week after being eliminated from the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament by Duke University.

Kowalski was approached by members of the basketball team, who purchased her drinks and invited her back to an apartment party, according to the lawsuit.

When they arrived at the off-campus apartment, there was no party and Kowalski had a "hard time holding on to her glass even though she had not had a lot to drink," according to the lawsuit.

At that point, three student athletes took turns raping her in a bedroom, according to the lawsuit.

Kowalski's lawyers claim that in her attempt to report it to the university, she was told by MSU Counseling Center staff that cases with "guys with big names" are common and the best thing to do was to "just get yourself better."

The lawsuit further states that Kowalski was told by MSUCC staff that "if you pursue this, you are going to be swimming with some really big fish."

MSU did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Kowalski plans to hold a news conference in East Lansing on Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the incident. A month later, she will graduate from Michigan State, the Times reported.

Kowalski is declining to name the men she says raped her, but said all were members of the 2014-15 Spartan team, she said in the Times report.

The lawsuit claims she did not file a police report after being discouraged by MSU staff, but is considering doing so.

“I don’t want any other girl who has gone through this or who God forbid may have to go through something like this to feel for one second that they should be too afraid to come out and do something,” Kowalski told the Times.

