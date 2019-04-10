Rick Wershe Jr. sits in a courtroom at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit. Sept. 4, 2015. (Photo: David Coates / AP)

Richard Wershe Jr. will be staying behind bars longer than he had hoped.

A Florida clemency board has denied an early prison release for the man known as “White Boy Rick,” once one of the FBI’s youngest informants and the subject of a recent Hollywood movie.

The Executive Clemency Board sent a letter to Wershe’s attorney, saying it has denied the request for a commuted sentence.

The letter, sent two weeks ago, didn’t state a reason.

The 49-year-old was paroled in Michigan in 2017 after serving three decades behind bars on drug charges but he was sent to Florida to serve time for a 2006 conviction stemming from his role in a car theft ring.

The Florida Department of Corrections now lists his release date as Oct. 26, 2020. That’s earlier than the Nov. 25, 2020, release date announced late last year.

Wershe had been set to be released from Putnam Correctional Institution in East Palatka, Florida, on April 20, 2021, but the date was moved up for good behavior, officials said.

Wershe was convicted in 1988 of manufacturing/possession with intent to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine. Authorities say he rose to become a ranking drug lord in one of Detroit's roughest neighborhoods, but his supporters, lawyers and retired FBI agents say he was an informant who helped to put away the city's most notorious drug kingpins.

A movie about Wershe's life appeared on the big screen in September and starred Matthew McConaughey.

Detroit News Staff Writer Mark Hicks and the Associated Press contributed.

