Buy Photo Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks about wait times during a press conference Thursday at Cadillac Place in Detroit to announce plans to improve services at branches across the state. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Nearly one-third of the state’s self-service secretary of state kiosks are broken and customers are waiting in line for “far too long” for basic services, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday.

The Detroit Democrat who ran for secretary of state last year reached the conclusion after visiting all of Michigan's 131 branches earlier this year. She campaigned on a guarantee to get customers in and out of area branches in less than 30 minutes and detailed her plan to reach that goal during a press conference here.

Benson asked for patience as the office reviews and updates the system.

“These issues are the result of short-term solutions over the years that have yielded only partial results,” she said in a statement. “We are ready and determined to rebuild a system of delivering services that is modern and effective.

Even before Benson began speaking Thursday morning at Cadillac Place in Detroit, a passerby stopped to give her 2 cents on the state of Michigan’s branch offices.

“We need more branches,” a state employee, who declined to provide her name, told secretary of state staff. “This one is always packed, and you need to do something about that.”

In her first 100 days in office, Benson personally visited the state’s 131 branch offices. While she noted the hard work of employees, she also reported several flaws in the current system, among them that one-third of the state’s self-service kiosks were broken and “in general they were too difficult to use.”

“Our current system is inconsistent, outdated and inefficient,” Benson said. “Fixing it will require a top-to-bottom review.”

Benson said her plan to address the issues would focus on modernizing communication with customers and upgrading offices.

Her office plans to update the Secretary of State website to increase efficient access to online services, decrease the number of times high volume customers such as auto dealers and manufacturers have to visit branches, and work with the Legislature to develop options such as multi-year license plates and automatic license renewal.

Benson also plans to improve staff support, make offices more welcoming, create an express line for quick transactions, and expand features that work such as appointment options.

Early in Benson’s tenure, the MI-TIME line management system stopped providing accurate wait times, “creating deep frustration for our customers and employees.”

“We took it offline, recalibrated it and have begun redeploying the improved system in many branches,” Benson said in a statement.

The changes come none too soon for customers like 21-year-old Desiree Quinn. Quinn got in and out of the downtown Lansing office quickly April 4, but had to schedule her appointment three weeks out in order to do so.

“This was the earliest I could get,” she said.

Chris Anderson was foiled by long wait times at his Mason branch three days in a row before deciding to drive to the Lansing branch.

“In the past it wasn’t that bad, but the last three months that hasn’t been the case,” he said.

The experience was different for Reba Torongo who waited two and a half hours at the Lansing office in November, but was in and out in 45 minutes on April 4.

“That gal promised 30 minutes and she almost met it,” Torongo said.

