After a "structure fire" in Pittsfield Township early Thursday afternoon closed U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County, the freeway has been reopened in both directions, but the stretch of Carpenter Road between Michigan Avenue and Ellsworth remains closed.

A Pittsfield Township dispatcher said that hazmat crews are evaluating the scene, and the hazmat director is trying to get an aerial visual on the fire.

The concern is a "large fuel tank" nearby.

No injuries had been reported, as of about 1:30 p.m.

