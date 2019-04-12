The number of measles cases in a southeast Michigan outbreak has fallen to 39 from 41, state health officials said Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is reducing this year's statewide count of measles cases to 39 after further testing of two of the cases.

"One child in Washtenaw County had been potentially exposed to measles and that child, along with an Oakland County child, had both been recently vaccinated," officials said in a statement.

"Their symptoms and initial test results classified them as measles cases. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, additional genotype testing was conducted and determined they were not measles cases. The other 39 cases have been genotyped and confirmed to be measles cases."

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. Symptoms include high fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth two to three days after symptoms start; and a red, raised, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs within three to five days.

Severe and potentially deadly complications include pneumonia and swelling of the brain, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

State officials also said the following previously identified sites where measles were confirmed are no longer considered exposure locations:

Jewish Community Center of Ann Arbor

Olive Garden restaurant in Ann Arbor

Liberty Athletic Club in Ann Arbor

Beaumont Royal Oak Emergency Department

Green Garden Child Development Center

Officials said the state is experiencing its highest number of measles cases since 1991 when 65 cases were reported. So far this year in the U.S., there have been 465 cases of measles confirmed in 19 states.

State and county health officials said the outbreak began March 13, when measles was confirmed in a traveler from Israel who stopped in New York before heading to Michigan. Michigan's measles outbreak coincides with others reported across the country, including New York, California, Illinois, Texas and Washington, according to officials.

