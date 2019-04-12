Louis Flory gets his younger brother Levi Flory, a ninth grader at Monroe Middle College at MCCC, after school Thursday, April 11, 2019 using a canoe to take him home in North Shores, LaSalle, Mich. The water was not even over the road when Levi went to school Thursday morning. (Photo: Tom Hawley / AP)

Lasalle Township – Strong winds blowing off Lake Erie are blamed for flooding in parts of southeastern Michigan.

Thursday’s winds pushed water into residential areas near the lake in Monroe County and forecasters warn that more high winds over the weekend could cause additional problems.

Monroe County authorities had a dozen pumps running Thursday, but couldn’t keep up. The county’s Drain Commissioner David P. Thompson tells WJBK-TV it “doesn’t matter how many pumps you have if Mother Nature’s going to flood you, she’s going to do it.”

Flooding came as other parts of Michigan were hit with wintry weather as a storm system unleashed a blizzard in the Upper Midwest . Reports of more than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow came in to the National Weather Service from Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/12/spring-weather-lake-erie-flooding/39338755/