The Michigan Humane Society has opened applications for the rescued beagles. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

Adoption applications are being accepted for the 32 beagles that were freed from alleged pesticide testing at a west Michigan lab, the Michigan Humane Society announced Friday.

"Our team is happy to announce that we are now accepting applications for our retired research animals!" the Michigan Humane Society posted on their social media channels.

"If you, or someone you know, is interested in providing one of these friends with a forever home, please head over to www.michiganhumane.org/beagle to submit your application."



The application site will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Humane Society will then begin to process and review applications to find the best homes.



The Humane Society is advising all potential adopters that homes selected for these dogs will need to have a lot of patience and time to train their new family member.

"Training could be a several months process and activities enjoyed by other dogs may not be options for them," they said. "If you are not confident that your home would fit these criteria, we’d encourage you to seek out one of our other adoptable dogs instead."



Due to the high volume of inquiries about the beagles, the Humane Society is requiring all applications to be submitted online.

"Our team is happy to announce that we are now accepting applications for our retired research animals!" the Michigan Humane Society posted on their social media channels. "If you, or someone you know, is interested in providing one of these friends with a forever home, please head over to www.michiganhumane.org/beagle to submit your application." (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

In March, the humane society released findings of an undercover investigation conducted last year at Charles River Laboratories' Mattawan location. The group claims the facility was contracted to use the beagles in a one-year pesticide test for a new fungicide developed through Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont.

The group alleges the beagles were being fed fungicides during the testing and claimed the dogs who survived the tests were scheduled to be euthanized in July.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/13/beagles-freed-pesticide-testing-up-adoption/3457191002/