2 counties designated as high-risk for bovine TB
Lansing – Officials have designated parts of Iosco and Ogemaw counties in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula as a potential high-risk area for bovine tuberculosis.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Monday that it recently made the designation after a free-ranging white-tailed deer in Alcona County tested positive for bovine TB , which is a bacterial disease.
Anytime a positive deer is identified, cattle and bison herds located within a 15-mile radius of the deer must be tested for bovine TB within six months.
Herd owners are being contacted to schedule testing and an informational meeting is planned May 2 at the Rose Township Hall in Ogemaw County.
