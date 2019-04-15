Emergency personnel clear the scene of a pile up on the I-196 westbound off ramp to M-11 (28th Street) in Grandville, Mich., on Monday, April 15, 2019. Authorities say at least two people were injured in a pileup involving a school bus and several other vehicles along an icy interstate off-ramp in western Michigan. (Photo: Neil Blake / AP)

Grandville – Authorities say two girls have been injured in a pileup involving a school bus and 13 other vehicles along an icy interstate off-ramp in western Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the girls ages 12 and 14 were transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries following the crash Monday morning along westbound I-196 in the Grandville area. The girls were riding in a passenger vehicle.

Police said one vehicle spun-out due to icy roads, triggering the pile-up that collected 14 vehicles. The roadway was icy after recent snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Andy Hefferman, who was among the drivers involved, says the vehicle in front of him tried to stop and slid. He says there were “cars lined up about three deep pretty far in front of me.”

