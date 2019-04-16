Razor blade fell from Mich. gas pump handle
Police in a western Michigan community said they are investigating a case involving a razor blade falling from a gasoline pump handle, officials said Tuesday.
The Coloma Towship Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that the blade fell from the handle when a gas station customer picked up the device to get fuel.
Officials also warn consumers to be vigilant and inspect gas pump handles before they use them.
Coloma Township is located in Berrien County and northwest of Benton Harbor. It's about 180 miles west of Detroit.
