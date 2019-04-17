Detroit – Health officials are reporting two more measles cases in the Detroit area and say one of the people may have exposed others in mid-Michigan and western Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday the new cases of the highly contagious disease were in Oakland County and Detroit, bringing the state’s 2019 total to 42. Most are in Oakland County.

The new cases had possible exposure locations on recent days at a gas station in Lansing, a hotel and an urgent care site in Grand Rapids, in Oak Park and at a BP gas station on Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t received the vaccine in the past. The number of cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.

