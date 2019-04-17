Buy Photo Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a 21-person bipartisan task force Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Hall of Justice in Lansing. The task force will review jail and court data in 2019 in order to find ways to reduce jail populations and length of stays. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/The Detroit News)

Lansing -- A bipartisan task force will tackle a comprehensive review of the state’s jail and court data to make recommendations on how to reduce incarceration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order creating the task force, signed Wednesday, comes as data shows Michigan’s jail population tripled over the last 35 years even as crime rates have dipped, the governor said.

“Something needs to be addressed here,” Whitmer said at a press conference Wednesday.

The Michigan Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration will be supported by data and policy specialists form Pew Charitable Trusts and include lawmakers, prosecutors, attorneys, judges and law enforcement. The 21-member task force will review jail records through 2019 so that it is able to make recommendations in 2020.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack will serve as co-chairs of the task force.

Recommendations would include jail alternatives, length of stay reductions, better pretrial decision making and better overall efficiency in the public safety and judicial system.

More than half of Michigan's 15,000 inmates are pretrial defendants and are housed at roughly $75 a day, raising the possibility of savings should the state reduce the number of incarcerated individuals, the Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday.

“This task force will help us take a look from 30,000 feet and see how the whole system is operating,” McCormack said, noting one of the areas of focus will be the disproportionate impact of the justice system on low-income defendants.

“Judges have a critical role to play to address these concerns,” McCormack said.

In March, a bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Democratic Rep. David LaGrand of Grand Rapids introduced a 10-bill package aimed at curbing the state’s “pay or stay” cash bail system.

The package would stop counties form keeping low-income, low-risk offenders in jail because of an inability to make bail, unless those individuals present a flight risk. The legislation creates best practices for judges who are setting bonds, allows defendants to fill out a financial disclosure form and requires quarterly bail reports from district and circuit courts.

The package has yet to get a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee; similar legislation failed at the end of 2018.

