Buy Photo Raindrops cloud a windshield in Detroit. (Photo: Max Ortix / The Detroit News)

Detroit — Metro Detroit will be soggy through Saturday, but forecasters say the weather will be fine to break out the Easter bonnets Sunday.

Light to moderate rain is expected to linger over the area Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of southeast Michigan because multiple rounds of rain could result in minor flooding in areas where there's poor drainage.

"There's been this upper level low that's formed over the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio Valley, it's been hanging around and sending a bunch of moisture into our area; that's what's brought the rain," said Trent Frey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "It'll be around for the next couple of days here."

Friday's high temperature likely will reach into the upper 40s before falling to about 39 degrees.

The rain is expected to continue Saturday, combining for a total of 1-1.5 inches of rainfall over the two days.

Frey said the rain will begin to move out of the area Saturday. Saturday's high temperature also is expected to reach the high 40s and the low could drop to about 41 degrees.

But by Sunday, the weather will dry out and warm up. The temperature Sunday may reach the 60s followed by the 70s on Monday.

"We're going to warm up and by Tuesday it looks like there could be a much weaker system that will move through quickly, but it'll bring a chance of rain," Frey said.

Extended forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 63, low 46.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 71, low 52.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high 64, low 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 60, low 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 64.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/19/metro-forecast-wet-weather-through-saturday-dry-warm-easter/3518140002/