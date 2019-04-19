Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot
Tiffany Kosakowski’s son hung from the passenger-side front door for nearly 50 yards
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot
Associated Press
Published 9:07 a.m. ET April 19, 2019 | Updated 9:21 a.m. ET April 19, 2019
Grand Rapids – A woman who pleaded guilty to reckless driving for running over her 9-year-old son while dropping him off at school in Michigan has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Kosakowski told Kent County Circuit Court in Grand Rapids that she must “live with this for the rest of my life.”
Judge Curt Benson sentenced her Thursday to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. He called her actions “simply inexcusable.”
Kosakowski’s son hung from the passenger-side front door for nearly 50 yards in December at Chandler Woods Charter Academy’s parking lot in Belmont before he lost his grip and was run over.
Authorities say he didn’t want to stay at school. The boy survived but suffered traumatic injury to his brain.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/19/student-struck-mother/39366355/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.