Sawyer – Visitors to Michigan’s Warren Dunes State Park may see intermittent closures through the spring and summer as two renovation projects get underway at the area along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.

Crews have already started a more than $1 million project to renovate Red Arrow Highway, which serves as the main entrance to the sand dunes and lakeshore beaches in Berrien County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is overseeing the road repairs, which will also include the addition of a new lane to reduce traffic buildup. The efforts should be completed by May 20.

“Roads will not fully close to the beach, but may be down to one lane at times,” said Andrew Montgomery, the park’s supervisor

He said the road to the park’s campground will be closed for a couple of days, but officials aim to have that work completed before the campground opens, he said.

A $2.3 million project will also begin this month to replace toilets and bathhouse buildings in the park’s day-use area.

Montgomery said the park hasn’t undergone a major renovation since 2004.

The plans also call for making more room for additional food truck vendors.

The day-use area will remain open during construction, and the upgrades should be finished by November.

