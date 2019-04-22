A Bay Vie cottage overlooks Little Traverse Bay Thursday, June 14, 2018 in the enclave of Bay View near Petoskey, Michigan. The 143-year-old Methodist assembly camp features 440 cottages, two hotels, a post office, beach and swim area and a sail house. (Photo: John Russell, Special to Detroit News)

Petoskey – A resort community in northern Michigan is being sued again over membership policies that are related to religion.

Bay View Association last year eliminated a rule that requires cottage owners to be of “Christian persuasion.” But a lawsuit filed last week in federal court targets a new policy, which says applicants must “respect the principles of the United Methodist Church.”

The rule also says membership applicants must support “Christian values and traditions” of the Bay View Association. The lawsuit says the policy, which was approved by members, violates federal law because Christian beliefs are put above others.

Bay View is a seasonal community along Little Traverse Bay, near Petoskey, that was founded in 1875. The lawsuit says Bay View must follow the U.S. Constitution because it has some government powers under state law.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bay View’s attorney.

