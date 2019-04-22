Buy Photo A Michigan faith-based adoption agency sued for declining to work with same-sex couples has changed its policy to come in line with a state settlement in the case. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting /The Detroit News)

A Michigan faith-based adoption agency sued for declining to work with same-sex couples has changed its policy to come in line with a state settlement in the case.

Bethany Christian Services will comply with all “legal contact requirements” to continue operations in Michigan, a spokesman for the organization said.

As of February, Bethany was responsible for roughly 8 percent of the state’s foster care and adoption agencies.

But its contract with the state was in jeopardy after Attorney General Dana Nessel reached a settlement in March with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan that would require the Michigan Department of Human Services to end state contracts with agencies if they discriminate against same-sex couples.

The lawsuit had been filed by the ACLU on behalf of two gay couples who had been referred to other agencies when they attempted to work with Bethany and St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

Last week, St. Vincent Catholic Charities, a former foster child and an adoptive mother filed suit against the department alleging the new rules violated the group’s First Amendment rights to free exercise of religion and free speech and its 14th Amendment rights to equal protection.

St. Vincent’s and other faith-based foster care and adoption agencies will have to close their doors if forced to comply with the new state rules, lawyer Nick Reaves said last week.

While Bethany was “disappointed” with the settlement agreement, it plans to work under the new conditions, the Grand Rapids-based group said in a statement.

“The mission and beliefs of Bethany Christian Services have not changed,” the group said. “We are focused on demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ by serving children in need, and we intend to continue doing so in Michigan.”

Bethany is one 58 agencies that contract with the state for foster care and adoption services. As of mid-February, the agency was responsible for 1,159 of the state’s roughly 13,000 foster care and adoption cases.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is pleased that the department will be able to continue its long-standing partnership with Bethany in providing services to children and families,” department spokesman Bob Wheaton said.

