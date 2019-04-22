Buy Photo U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, addresses a crowd. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

East Lansing — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters said Monday he supports parts of the Green New Deal but declined to back the plan, saying he is focused on “specific pieces of legislation that actually move us down the road, as opposed to resolutions.”

The Bloomfield Township Democrat, up for re-election in 2020, last month voted “present” on a Green New Deal resolution put before lawmakers in what Peters had described as a “political stunt” by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I think it’s very exciting what’s happening around the Green New Deal and the energy around climate — that it has to be something we lean into,” Peters told reporters before hosting a Climate Change Summit at Michigan State University.

“There’s no question we’re going to need to make a massive effort to deal with this issue, and there are many aspects of the Green New Deal I support, particularly when it comes to retrofitting buildings.”

The non-binding Green New Deal resolution, introduced this year by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, calls for the United States to drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels on the massive scale of the original New Deal.

Its goals include achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as federal investment to create high-paying jobs, while ensuring clean air, clean water and enhancing the social safety net.

Republicans have ridiculed the resolution as a costly government takeover of the American way of life. McConnell, calling it a “destructive socialist daydream,” challenged Democrats to take a public position on the resolution by putting it up for a vote knowing it would fail in the GOP-led Senate.

"The proposal addresses the small matter of eliminating the use of all fossil fuels nationwide in a 10-year time frame," McConnell said last month on the floor.

"This might sound like a neat idea in places like San Francisco or New York, the places that the Democratic Party seems totally focused on these days. But communities practically everywhere else would be absolutely crushed."

Peters said he voted “present” because McConnell put it before the Senate without holding any committee hearings on the proposal and without allowing lawmakers to “mark up” the legislation by changing it before it reached the floor. If lawmakers start allowing that to happen, he said, “you’re going to see an unwinding of precedent" on a whole host of issues.

Activists are pressuring lawmakers to take a position on the Green New Deal. Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and the city's former health department director Abdul El-Sayed on Friday led hundreds of supporters in a promotional rally at the Bonstelle Theatre.

"Climate change is an imminent threat,” El-Sayed told The Detroit News. "The corporatism that is driving it — and the inequity that we face in communities across our state — has to be addressed. Democrats need to take a stand. Oil and gas lobbies can't come before real people."

Asked Monday to clarify his position on the Green New Deal, Peters again declined to voice support or opposition for the resolution. He said he is focused on specific pieces of legislation, including the Vehicle Innovation Act to encourage investments in research and development of electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“As you know, the Green New Deal is a resolution, and resolutions are fine, but what we need to do is move beyond just talking about climate change,” he said. “What we have to do is concrete action.”

Peters, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, convened a panel of experts on Monday to discuss the “rising costs of climate change” to taxpayers.

He pointed to a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommending the federal government limit its own "financial exposure" by developing a "cohesive strategic approach with strong leadership" to manage risks associated with climate change.

Since 2005, the federal government has spent roughly $430 billion on disaster assistance, including catastrophic hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and other losses the past two years.

"Disaster costs are projected to increase as extreme weather events become more frequent and intense due to climate change — as observed and projected by the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine," according to a report summary.

Aging infrastructure in Michigan and other states is not designed to handle growing risks associated with extreme weather events, Peters said, noting severe Metro Detroit flooding in 2014 cost more than $1 billion to repair.

Without action, taxpayers will “be on hook for billions in cleanup costs in the years ahead,” Peters said.

Climate change poses national security risks as well, said Rear Admiral David W. Titley, who retired from the U.S. Navy and is now director of the Center for Solutions to Weather and Climate Risk at Pennsylvania State University.

It’s a “readiness” issue,” said Titley, who was chief meteorologist in the U.S. Navy and noted that rising sea levels jeopardize coastal military installations.

“It’s not a partisan issue or a political issue or a desire to appear green,” he said. “The (Department of Defense) needs to manage climate change to ensure it’s readiness for decades to come.”

He and other experts stressed scientific consensus around climate change and impacts of human behavior, suggesting calls for more certainly are just an “excuse to delay action.”

Dr. Lorraine Cameron, a senior environmental epidemiologist for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, called climate change “the greatest threat to global health in the 21st century, echoing a 2018 declaration by the World Health Organization.

As rising temperatures lead to more extreme weather events “we expect more injuries, deaths and acute illnesses,” Cameron said.

As Michigan struggles to fix its crumbling roads, Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said the state is working to upgrade freeway pump stations to be better prepared for increasing flooding. He noted MDOT has also been forced to close a bridge over the River Raisin in Dundee three times in recent years because of rising water levels.

“In my 29 years, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he said, suggesting “this is all due to climate change.”

joosting@detroitnews.com



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/22/gary-peters-supports-aspects-green-new-deal/3538851002/