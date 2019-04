“Winter Arrival in Marquette,” by Rod Burdick. When the Laker Kaye E. Barker arrived at Presque Isle Harbor, Marquette, on a frigid December morning, “The sea smoke on Lake Superior and iced-over rocks on the lakeshore caught my eye,” he said. (Photo: Rod Burdick)

Marquette – The National Weather Service says the Upper Peninsula city of Marquette has set a chilly record by going nearly 200 straight days without the temperature reaching at least 60 degrees.

The weather service in Marquette reported Thursday that the Lake Superior port city had gone 197 days without reaching 60 degrees, breaking the previous record of 196 days set in 1970.

Jim Salzwedel is observation program leader with the weather service’s Marquette bureau. He said Sunday that the city’s cold streak ended at 198 days on Saturday, when the temperature reached 65 degrees in Marquette.

Before Saturday, the last time it had reached 60 degrees in Marquette was last Oct. 3.

Marquette’s weather service observations go back to 1962.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/04/22/marquette-breaks-record-days-degrees/39379155/