AAA: Mich. gas prices down 10 cents to $2.82 per gallon
Dearborn – AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are down about 10 cents from a week ago to about $2.82 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 6 cents less than a year ago and marks the first weekly decrease in over two months.
Still, AAA says more increases are expected this spring.
The state’s highest average was about $2.90 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest was about $2.75 in the Flint and Grand Rapids areas.
Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.83 per gallon, down about 6 cents from a week ago.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
Online:
gasprices.aaa.com
