Barton (Photo: Michigan State Police)

An Alpena man was arrested for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a dog, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Damian Barton, 18, has been charged with a count of crime against nature or sodomy, according to officials. He was arraigned on the charge Monday in 88th District Court in Alpena. Alpena is about 250 miles north of Detroit and located on Lake Huron.

A magistrate ordered Barton held on a $5,000 bond and set his next court date for May 2, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called on April 19 to investigate a report that an 18-year-old man had been caught on surveillance video engaging in sex acts with a bull terrier/lab mix.

The caller told troopers she was reviewing home security video footage when she saw the man, an associate of the family, in the act. Troopers reviewed the video and arrested the suspect.

