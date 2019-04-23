University of Michigan police officers respond with Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies and the FBI, ATF and U.S. Border Patrol to a report of an active shooter on the University of Michigan campus near Mason Hall in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Photo: Jacob Hamilton / Ann Arbor News)

Ann Arbor – The University of Michigan will offer active shooter response training this fall following a recent scare that triggered an alert of a possible gunman on campus.

The university’s Division of Public Safety and Security has launched a training program called Capable Guardian that will focus on how to help others during an active shooter emergency, said Melissa Overton, the school’s deputy chief of police.

Overton told WDIV-TV that the training will be offered to students, faculty and staff, starting this fall.

The Ann Arbor school’s public safety division is partnering with North Carolina-based Threat Suppression, Incorporated for the training. The security consulting firm founded by four SWAT members has conducted active shooter trainings around the world.

Overton’s announcement comes a month after the university issued an active shooter alert telling students to “run, hide, fight” after authorities received numerous calls about possible shots being fired near Mason Hall.

Authorities later confirmed the alert was prompted by sounds of popping balloons near a vigil for the victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks, which killed 50 people.

A University of Michigan sorority apologized for the balloon popping that they said was part of a team-building event. The Kappa Delta Phi chapter said members should’ve been “more cognizant” of their actions.

University police “continue to get requests from the community on what they can do during an emergency situation such as this, that is why we continue to develop and take advance steps in preparing our community,” Overton said.

