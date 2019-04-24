Michigan State Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township (Photo: Michigan House GOP)

Lansing — Bills that would prohibit "dismemberment abortions" led to some heated debate in House committee Wednesday, as Planned Parenthood squared off against pro-life groups supporting the bills.

The bill’s Republican sponsors, Rep. Lynn Afendoulis and Rep. Pamela Hornberger, said the bill would prohibit a “barbaric method” of abortion, but a Planned Parenthood representative argued it would criminalize a procedure “that is standard of care” for second-term abortions.

The legislation is not about a women’s right to choose or a child’s right to live, Afendoulis said, but about a specific procedure.

“This practice is barbaric, it is agonizing, it is outrageous and it must stop,” said Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township.

The bills would amend the state’s partial-birth abortion ban to prohibit health professionals from removing the limbs or head of a living fetus during an abortion, unless it was an abortion that used suction. Called a dilation and evacuation abortion, or D&E, the abortion procedure is often used between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation would apply the same penalties for the procedure as those that apply to partial-birth abortions: A two-year felony and or a fine of $50,000. The bills would apply to those performing the abortion, not the mother, and would make an exception for instances in which the mother’s life is at risk.

The legislation is expected to get a vote in committee as early as next week, said Rep. Kathy Crawford, chairwoman for the Families, Children and Seniors Committee.

“I don’t see any reason for this bill not to move forward,” the Novi Republican said.

It is unclear what sort of chance the legislation may have if and when it reaches the governor’s desk. At a Planned Parenthood of Michigan conference last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would veto any new anti-abortion legislation that reaches her desk.

The bill is an “orchestrated national strategy by anti-abortion politicians” to limit women’s access to abortion, said Amanda West of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. She said the legislation and others like it across the country are an attempt to pass a law that could be challenged up to the U.S. Supreme Court and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

West also challenged the bill’s referral to the Families, Children and Seniors Committee rather than the House’s Health Policy Committee. She said lawmakers had to choose between “ideologues from Right to Life” and “doctors and medical professionals.”

“A women’s health, not politics, should guide important medical decisions at every point in pregnancy,” West said, who joined in opposition by the ACLU and a doctor with the American College of Obstetricians.

Pro-life obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Donna Harrison brought a sopher clamp and a plastic baby to demonstrate how the dismemberment and evacuation procedure is performed. She argued that a ban on D&E abortions was not equivalent to a ban on all abortions.

“What this bill bans is tearing apart living human beings in the womb,” Harrison said. “I would encourage you as an act of compassion and mercy to ban this procedure.”

Women have alternative abortion procedures available to them other than a D&E, Hornberger said, but it’s used more commonly because its a “much swifter procedure than medically-induced abortion.” The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,777 D&E abortions in Michigan 2017, Hornberger said.

“The method is not recognized as humane in any culture, yet it has become commonplace in Michigan and across the United States,” said Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township.

