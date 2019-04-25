Snow continues to fall Friday, April 12, 2019, in St. Cloud, Minn. (Photo: Dave Schwarz / AP)

Metro Detroit's recent warm weather and sunshine are giving way to rain, even snow, for the weekend — a cooling trend that could last through the end of April.

The National Weather Service calls for showers overnight across the region, with amounts up to an inch of rain possible in some spots. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s before dipping into the upper 30s early Saturday.

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon as winds gust as high as 21 mph and temperatures top out in the mid-50s. But after dark, when readings drop into the 30s, drizzle could mix with snow, the weather service said.

Sunday should be free of precipitation with a high near 50, more than 10 degrees below average for the date.

Rain is expected to return on Monday, when the thermometer again hovers in the low 50s.

After that, the weather slowly warms until 60s reappear Thursday.

